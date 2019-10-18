Joyce Ann Ray Brown died peacefully October 11, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, California to Evan Dawson Ray and Faye Ella Harris. The family moved to Utah and Joyce grew up in Davis County. She graduated from Davis High School and then attended Weber State College.
She met and married her sweetheart R. Dale Brown on April 30, 1971, in Ogden, Utah. Dale and Joyce lived in Georgia and Florida and then returned to Utah where they spent the remainder of their lives.
They were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Joyce served in the Primary Organization and helped Dale with his calling in the Scouting program.
Joyce enjoyed doing crafts, listening to music and collecting teddy bears. She loved sending cards to family and friends for all occasions. She also helped Dale with his locksmith business. Joyce enjoyed being with her friends from Davis County and went to lunch with them every other month. Joyce loved working with children and provided day care services in her home. Many friends and neighbors benefited from her loving care of their children.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, R. Dale Brown, parents, her sisters, Marilyn and Darlene and brother Don.
She is survived by five sisters-in-law, Diane Stewart, JoAnn Brown, Diane Brown, Joyce Brown, Linda Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was blessed to have special friends, Anny Opfar, Laury Christensen, and Lorry Scow who loved and cared for her several years. Joyce called them her "angels."
We wish to express special thanks to Jen and the staff at Summit Assisted Living and Aubrey, Melany and Wendy from Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care and concern for Joyce during the last months of her life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
