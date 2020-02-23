May 5, 1936 ~ February 18, 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Joyce Coon, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 5, 1936 in Lewiston, Cache, Utah, a daughter of Cecil and Melita Van Orden LeFevre. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1954.
She married Donald Sant on September 5, 1955 in Logan, Utah. They had four children, Donald, Jeri, Alan, and Sean. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1989. She was swept off her feet by an unusually talented, handsome handy man named Robert Coon and they married on July 6, 1990 in Brigham City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served two missions: one in Nauvoo, and one at the Bishops Storehouse in Brigham City. Her favorite calling was Nursery Leader.
Joyce was an avid golfer belonging to the Brigham City Ladies Golf Association for many years. She enjoyed her time spent with the ladies.
The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.
Surviving is her sweetheart, Bob; three children, Jeri (Ronald) Santos; Alan (Lupe) Sant; Sean (Heather) Sant; two step children, Robert Coon Jr; Ginny (Doug) Wimmer; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Willard LeFevre and Garth LeFevre.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City South Stake Center, 865 South 300 West.
Family will greet friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City and on Friday at the Stake Center from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. George, Utah at the Temple View RV Resort.
Send condolences to: www.gfc-utah.com