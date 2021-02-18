Joyce Coy
May 20, 1935 - February 16, 2021
Joyce Coy, 85, passed away February 16, 2021. She was born May 20, 1935 to Floyd Martin and Hazel Garder in Ogden, UT. Joyce attended Wahlquist. She married Kenneth Thompson in Ogden, UT September 1951. Kenneth died May 1958. She married Fred Coy November 1958 and he died in June 2009.
There was nothing she was more proud of than her family. She blessed all that knew her. She had a quick wit that never missed the mark. All who came in contact with her loved her.
Joyce is survived by Kevin (Merly) Thompson, Boyd Coy, Lee Coy, Joyce (Darrel) Doman, Joy (Randy) Salazar, Jody (Rick) Dalton; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dee Coy and Michael Thompson; two husbands Kenneth Thompson and Fred Coy.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 - 36th St., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 Face Masks and Social Distancing required to attend Services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com.