1927 ~ 2020
OGDEN - Joyce Delores Crase, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born December 27, 1929, the daughter of Dee Rawson and Iris Bench Spiers in Logan, Utah.
In 1950, Joyce married Kenneth Edward Crase while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. They would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on November 17, 2019. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2019.
She worked as a photographer in Ogden and retired from Harmon's in customer service.
Joyce was fun-loving and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed golfing and traveling.
She is survived by her son, Craig (Crystina), two daughters, Kim (Nick) Jorgensen, Vicki Jones, eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sister, Deborah Warren, sister-in-law, Diane Spiers, one niece, two nephews and numerous friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-mother, Catherine Hogan Spiers, son-in-law, Dave Jones, brother, Dennis Spiers, brother-in-law Vahl Warren and niece Jaime Hart.
Graveside services will be held for Ken and Joyce Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Active Hospice nurse Robyn, aide Wendy and the staff at Our House Assisted Living for their friendship and compassionate care of our mother.
Mom, we love you and will miss your laugh and sweet smile.
