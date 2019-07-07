Joyce Faye Parsons

January 27, 1926 ~ July 2, 2019
The world lost one of the greats! Our loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. Joyce was born to Ford Kelly and Florence Millard Olsen on January 27, 1926, in Los Angeles, California.
Joyce later moved to Utah, where she lived and raised six beautiful children. She has touched all of our hearts. She always put her family first. Her door was always open to lend a helping hand. Most of our family has had the opportunity to live with her over the years which has brought us closer together as a family.
She loved playing bingo, bowling on a local league, taking walks on the parkway and spending time with family and friends always looking for new adventures. She loved celebrating holidays surrounded by family. She loved movie nights, but not as much as she loved Perry Mason. She was very strong spirited and very funny.
Joyce touched many people's lives and was loved by all. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by four children: Rich Therrien, Cathie Harmon, Therese Sanders, and David (Dewann) Therrien; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two children; Lisa Therrien and Susan Jones.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. Friends may visit with family on Monday, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights, 4500 Washington Blvd.
