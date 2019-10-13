September 30, 1947 ~ October 10, 2019
Joyce Johnson Wakkuri was born on September 30, 1947, in Provo, Utah. She graduated from Provo High School. She had four children in a previous marriage and then met the love of her life, Paul Victor Erick Wakkuri and enjoyed 17 years of marriage until his passing. Joyce passed on October 10, 2019, to be reunited with Paul.
Joyce loved life. She loved to laugh and always lightened the room she was in. Her family was her entire life. She lived to be a wonderful mother and grandmother. All she wanted was to make a positive impact in the lives of others and leave her footprint. She had many friends that will dearly miss her.
Joyce had a strong faith in God and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served two LDS missions, California Riverside Mission and Temple Square in Salt Lake City Mission.
Joyce is survived by her children; Melanie (Mark) Salerno, Scott (Kristina) Halvorsen, and Lisa (J. Jesus) Hernandez. Seven grandchildren, Preston Smith, Austin Halverson, Nicole Smith, Aspen Halvorsen, Jessica Arevalo, Ryan Arevalo, baby Lexi Hernandez. She also has three sisters, Lorie Wright, LaRae Lepley, and Sherrie Snow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Shanna Halvorsen Wakkuri; grandson, Dustin Halvorsen; sister, Donna Burns; daughter-in-law, Holly Halverson; and her parents, Max Johnson and Erma Johnson Hoffman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:40-10:40 a.m.
Interment will be at the Layton Memorial Park Cemetery, 1867 N Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
A luncheon will be held at Treo Independent Living Facility 6986 S. Ridgeline Dr., South Ogden.
The family would like to thank Applegate Hospice for their tender loving care and compassion.
Services under the direction of Myers Roy Mortuary.
