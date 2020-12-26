Joyce Johnson
1946 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Gunnarson Johnson passed away December 22, 2020. She was born September 29, 1946 to David Gunnarson and Florence Brown.
Joyce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she served in many callings, including a mission in Southern Australia. She loved doll collecting, horseback riding, and all animals. She was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children; Matthew (Persephone) Johnson, Kelly (Jennifer) Johnson, Becky Johnson (Marcus) Fletcher, Cody (Lisa) Johnson, Luke (McKenna) Johnson, 7 grandchildren, her siblings; Carla Gunnarson and Nancy Mower. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Gunnarson and sister Debbie Stephens.
Funeral services are Monday, December 28, 2020, 11 a.m., Pleasant View 6th Ward, 2975 N. 1000 W, viewings Sunday, December 27, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, and prior to services Monday 10:00 - 10:40 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Funeral services will be livestreamed on Myers website at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may be sent to the family.