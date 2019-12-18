June 30, 1939 ~ December 13, 2019
"Small kindness count"
Joyce Lee Hoenstine Hicken departed this life for a different place of existence. She was born June 30, 1939, in Anaconda, Montana to Rollie Edgar and Lucy Leona Rice Hoenstine. She moved to Ogden as a child and attended Mound Fort, Ben Lomond, and Weber State University. She also attended the Naval Post Graduate Academy, Air Force Institute of Technology, Air War College and the Army Logistics Management Center.
She married Gary N Hicken October 23, 1959, and had two daughters.
Although she was not much of a joiner, at one time she belonged to the Society of Logistics Engineers (SOLE) and MENSA.
She retired from Hill Air Force Base after 28 years of services. After retirement, she was always busy at something and said she didn't know how she had ever found time to work.
Joyce enjoyed playing cards, bowling, quilting, crocheting, and being the general "Gopher" for anyone who needed help.
Many will miss her quiet manner and love for animals and mankind.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years; two daughters, Lee Ann Odekirk and Coleen Blake; two grandsons, Jason Blake and Preston Blake; and one great-grandson, Braxton Blake. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Raleigh, Donovan, Franklin, Rex, and Eugene; one sister, Mary Ruth Haycock; and one grandson, Cody Ray Odekirk.
She will be missed by all hearts she has touched.
She would like to thank the employees of Utah Hematology Oncology for their compassionate care.
As her request, no services will be held. Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch at a later date.
