April 28, 1952 ~ September 10, 2019
Joyce Marie Andrus Henderson died peacefully Tuesday from complications related to Alzheimer's. She wanted to beat this awful disease and fought it every day with grace, humor, and a desire that her experiences help others. She was 67.
Joyce was born April 28, 1952, in Murray, Utah, the youngest of thirteen children to parents she adored, Margarete Martha Bessan and John Milo Andrus. The baby of the family, Joyce helped care for her aging parents until they passed, as well as her sister, Gloria and her son, Don, throughout their lives. She always wanted to be a mother and believed she came down from heaven first, that we chose to be a family. Her children feel lucky to have been raised by such a generous and loving person, and they carry her spirit forward in their lives and will miss her more than can be said here. Joyce wanted to be a guardian angel for her family, especially her sweet grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time with them. She'll watch over us all.
Joyce had two loves in her life: Edward Mark Henderson, Jr, whom she married in 1971, and Charles Parker Arave, whom she married in 2005. They feel fortunate to be her companion and confidant in this world.
She was a caretaker and devoted child of God. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she set an example to others of sacrifice and compassion for all she knew and the strangers who crossed her path, especially the homeless and those in need. Mom would stop to give a stranger her umbrella in the rain or she would bring neighbors food or clean their homes.
Obituaries announces death and loss. We hope this one conveys our immense gratitude for knowing and loving Joyce. Mom, we'll see you on the other side.
Joyce is survived by her husband Charles Parker Arave, and four children: Jennifer Henderson (Dane Webster), Angela (Devin) Dixon, Eddie Henderson, and Micah (Tina) Henderson; her stepchildren, Marlee (Wesley) Allen-Arave, Richard (Carolee) Arave, Todd (KennaRae) Arave, Marn^ (Kevin) Rice; seventeen grandchildren: Topaz, Chloe, and Lucas Henderson; Nathan, Isaac, Kira, and Parker Allen-Arave; Elli, Ian, and Oakley Arave; Colin and Myranda Arave; Anna, Xander, Kaelan, Lincoln, and Levi Rice; and two brothers, Jerry Andrus and Larry Andrus. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and ten siblings. Special thanks to Inspiration Health Hospice for all their support and care of mom.
Please come celebrate her with us. On Friday evening, September 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a viewing at Myers Mortuary in Roy, 5865 S. 1900 W... On Saturday, September 14, 2019, there will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at the Roy church house, 3589 West 4800 South, Roy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local homeless shelter or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Interment in the Elysian Gardens
