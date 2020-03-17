Joyce Pauline Magee

January 27, 1943 ~ March 14, 2020
Our sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away in the early morning on March 14, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1943 in Ogden, UT to Paul and Mary Bumgarner.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of Ogden, UT where she graduated from Bonneville High School, raised her three kids, and retired from Hill AFB as an Electrical Tech.
Joyce was a caring and generous woman who enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great- grandkids. She was a foster mother for over seven children; and always tried to help the homeless and give to those in need.
As a single woman raising three kids, Joyce managed to live a very balanced life. She successfully saved money which she invested in several real estate properties, but was no stranger to the neighboring casinos. In her free time, Joyce loved working in her yard, building puzzles and making her daily QVC purchases.
She is survived by her children, Curtis (Linda) Eggleston, Celesta (Darryl) Hardy, and Todd (MarLee) Magee; her 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is her sister Pam (Jim) Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her father Paul Bumgarner, her mother Mary Weekes Bumgarner, and her brother Michael Bumgarner.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St, Ogden, UT 84403.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: