April 18, 1943 ~ July 17, 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Joyce Sharon Wilkinson, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday night, July 17, 2019 at the age of 76.
She was born April 18, 1943, to Joyce and Ray "Red" Creer of Ogden. Sharon was the most giving, loving person you could know. She worked hard to take care of her family doing several different things such as working in a factory, driving a truck, truck stop attendant, becoming a CNA, and working as a caregiver for disabled adults until she retired in June this year. No matter what job she held she was always giving to others. She spent the rest of her time taking care of anyone that needed it. She loved raising her boys, bonus kids, foster kids, and even a couple of her grandkids. She was always taking in and caring for those that needed help. Right up until the end she was taking care of others even when she was the one that needed to be taken care of.
Sharon is survived by her sons Troy Eck, Anthony Eck, several bonus kids, foster kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, family members and friends who love her more than she could ever know.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Ray "Red" Creer, her son Robert "Huck" Rynes, and other extended family members. As her final act of giving she wanted to be donated to science for research at the U of U Body Donor Program. Sharon did not want us to be sad and mourn her at a funeral. She was an avid lover of the outdoors therefor we will be having a celebration of her life on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Memorial Park campground at 12:00 p.m. for all who knew her and would like to come and celebrate her. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the family.