Joyce Skeen
April 3, 1941 - May 29, 2021
Joyce has gone home to her Heavenly Father and is welcomed by her loved ones there after a long battle with Respiratory issues. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Joyce was born April 3, 1941 to parents Johnny and Belva Johnson in Coalville, UT. She and her 8 siblings grew up in Murry, UT in a happy and loving home. Joyce graduated in 1959 from Granite High School and went on to work several jobs, retiring after 14 years for the Postal Service, but her most important job was being an amazing wife, mother and grand-mother. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, camping, reading and playing games. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints and loved serving. Due to her love of the sea she lived the last 16 years in North Bend, OR with her loving spouse. Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert, children: Tary (Carmen), Gary (Lori), Kim (Jody), Troy, Connie (Eric), Shannon, 24 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren and 5 siblings. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings, 1 daughter Lynnette and 1 grandson. Services will be held on June 8, 2021 @ Lindquist Mortuary 1867 N. Fairfield Rd, Layton. Viewing 1:00 pm and funeral services 2:00 pm.