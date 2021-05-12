Joyce Underwood Morehead
May 19, 1937 ~ April 27, 2021
Joyce Underwood Morehead passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from complications surrounding the abrupt onset of acute leukemia. She was 83 years old. Joyce was born on May 19, 1937, in Salt Lake City, UT to James T. Underwood and Constance M. Shaw. On June 6, 1960, Joyce married her high school sweetheart in the Salt Lake City temple.
Joyce is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Dr. James R. Morehead; their three children, Linda (Jared) Nusbaum, Amy (Mark) Tenney, and Dr. Jonathan (Leah) Morehead; her older sister, Marian (Arthur) Budge; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Glen Underwood.
Memorial at Lindquist Mortuary on Saturday, May 15, followed by interment at Lindquist Washington Heights Cemetery. Full Obituary, live streaming and recording of the funeral can be viewed at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com