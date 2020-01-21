March 6, 1935 ~ January 19, 2020
Joye D. Ovard passed away peacefully in her home in Henefer, Utah on January 19, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born to John H. and Ellen L. Dearden in Henefer, Utah on March 6, 1935. She was married to her eternal companion Ralph T. Ovard on June 17, 1955. They are the parents of five children. Marva Richins (James), Gary Ovard (Trudy), Jerry Ovard (Sheila), Melissa Clark, and Chad Ovard (Jodee). They have 11 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Henefer Church, 708 North Main Street, on Thursday, January 23, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held at the Henefer Church on Wednesday, January 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services on Thursday, January 23.
