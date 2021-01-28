JoyLyn Bair Dixon
JoyLyn Dixon, 68, passed away January 26, 2021. JoyLyn was born March 8, 1952, to Melvin and Fern Bair.
JoyLyn married Joe Dixon on July 18,1969 and was later sealed on June 13, 2006.
She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family.
JoyLyn is survived by her son Joseph Todd (Rachel) Dixon, her daughters Kathryn (Shad) Simmons and Kristyne (Carey) Christensen, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, her sister Carol (Tom)Brown.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Dixon, parents, her sisters Kathy and Geri and her brother Dee.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 South State Street, Clearfield, Utah. Family and friends are invited to a viewing prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 am at the mortuary.
Interment will be at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.