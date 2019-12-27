JoyLyn Deppe

September 14, 1944 ~ December 20, 2019
Early on December 20, 2019, JoyLyn returned home to celebrate Christmas with her parents, James Earl and Edith May Muir Deppe.
JoyLyn was born on September 14, 1944, and lived most of her life in West Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by wonderful friends and neighbors who served her in countless ways, every day. She graduated from Bountiful High School, and spent most of her career with US West Communications. JoyLyn cared for both her parents in their home until her father passed away in 1981 and her mother in 2006. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served an honorable mission to Tampa, Florida. She served in many callings, most recently in the primary.
JoyLyn loved a long visit on the phone or in her home. She enjoyed sending notes, cards and letters filled with fun paper clippings of quotes and pictures. Inside a birthday card, family members would often find a crisp, new $2 bill. For birthdays and holidays, she often had a gift bag with each person's name on it filled with tiny treasures she had gathered, with them in mind, over many months.
JoyLyn loved to be surrounds by life ~ trees, flowers and cats. She took oodles of pictures of clouds, sunsets and leaves. She was an avid reader surrounded by books. JoyLyn loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed.
JoyLyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, DeVon and Bonieta Deppe of South Ogden and six nephews and nieces, Kevin (Rosemarie), Keith (Dayna), Carla (Collin), Brian (Michelle), Erin (Ron) and Lara; 20 great-nieces and nephews and their children. She is preceded in death by her parents and great-niece and nephew Sierra and Ryan Deppe.
A graveside service will be held at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Condolences my be submitted at: