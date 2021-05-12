Juanita J. Miller
Juanita J. Miller passed away in her sleep on May 3, 2021 in Suwanee, Georgia. She was born to Richard M. Jones and Aileen Bingham on April 10, 1946, in Preston, Idaho. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1964 and attended Stevens-Henager College. Juanita was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and fought to remain on this earth as long as possible with them.
She married her eternal companion, Michael L. Miller, on November 21, 1976. They were later sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple. She lived the majority of her life in Clearfield, Utah. She retired from HAFB in 2006 after a 30-year career in government.
Juanita was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in many capacities, but especially as a visiting teacher. She enjoyed laughing and sharing memories with family and telling stories that were mostly true. She readily made friends and kept her bonds of friendship strong with many. She loved to read, garden, sew, and talk with friends, but family meant everything to her, and she meant everything to them. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her family. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by all her knew her.
She is survived by her two sons Michael (Amy) Miller, Sean (Trish) Miller; her grandchildren McKay, Jared, Thomas, Andrew, Matthew, Ashley, Carl, Braydon, Hailey and Hannah; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Carrol (Bob) Dandoy, Luella (Paul) Sottosanti and a brother, Lewis (Deb) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael and Juanita Miller endowed scholarship fund at give.byu.edu/miller, which will benefit first generation college students.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Clearfield 22nd Ward, 1469 W. 700 S. Syracuse, UT. Friends and family may call on Thursday, May 13th between 6 and 7:30 p.m. at the Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. and Friday prior to services at the church between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Interment; Evergreen Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com