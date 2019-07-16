Juanita La Faire Eddy Taggart

March 1, 1923 ~ July 13, 2019
"Together Again"
Our sweet mother, Juanita Taggart, joined her loving companion, Paul, in Heaven on July 13, 2019, in Farmington, Utah. She was 96 years old. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 1, 1923, the youngest daughter of George Earl Eddy Sr. and Elsie Elizabeth Mann. She attended Ogden City schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1942, and later attended Weber State University. She was employed at Hill Air Force Base during World War II, and then at James Q. Leavitt Co., Federal Building and Loan, and finally IRS as an executive secretary.
She married Paul Leavitt Taggart, December 17, 1946, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She lived her lifetime in Ogden and North Ogden, Utah. She loved the mountains and canyons, and she spent many happy hours with her family and friends at their cabin in Evergreen Estates.
Juanita was a wonderful artist and was known for her beautiful handwriting. She created many treasured paintings, participated in numerous art functions, and supervised the building of several award-winning parade floats. She loved music and played the organ.
Juanita and Paul truly loved people and spent endless hours enjoying relatives and friends. Her family, whom she dearly loved, was her first priority, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each one held a special place in her heart.
She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life and willingly held numerous positions in all the organizations. Her favorite was being the primary chorister.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, son Paul Eddy, her father and mother, and all her siblings: Chris Eddy, Georgia Coleman, Earl Eddy, Viola Weir, and Joseph Eddy.
She is survived by her children Rodney (Ann), Cheryl Lewis (Mark), and daughter-in-law Addie Taggart. She also has 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Myer's Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mountain Ward, 787 E. 1700 N., North Ogden with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Ogden City Cemetery immediately following services.
We wish to thank Dr. Steven Wynn, Bristol Hospice and Legacy house for their kind and loving care.
