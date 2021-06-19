Judith Ann Elmer
July 26, 1948 ~ June 11, 2021
Judith Ann Elmer passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Ogden, UT. She was born on July 26, 1948 in Delta, UT to Don Carlyle Johansen and Wanda Lucille Campbell.
Judy married the love of her life Harvey Allen Elmer on October 7, 1972 in Elko, NV.
Judy is survived by her husband, Harvey; children, Rhonda (Robert) Lockhart, Jason Lockhart, Allen (Crystal) Elmer, Trisha (Jerry) Miller, Wendi (Cris) Lund, and Sharee (Aaron) Elmer; 42 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Kimball; sister, Sandra and many lifelong friends.
Judy had a love for the outdoors as she made many memories with her family camping, riding ATV's, snowmobiles and river rafting. In her earlier days she had a passion for horses as she rode in many rodeos. She also spent many nights at the bowling alley where she loved to spend time with friends and family. But as we all know her true passion was going to Wendover with many of her friends and family.
Granny had many grandchildren, but she had a way of making each one of them feel so special. Granny loved watching all her babies do what they loved and was their #1 Cheerleader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Barry and sister; Debra also her precious Pug, Lightning.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at 3311 N Higley Rd. Farr West, UT 84404.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.