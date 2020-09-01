Judith Brimhall Cottam "JC"
Judith Brimhall Cottam "JC" born March 3, 1947 passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She joined her beloved mother Dawna & father Howard, as well as her brother, Doug.
Judy was a true Angel in life, sharing her beauty and grace with all. She has now spread her wings in Heaven. JC was someone who could cheer up a room with her warm smile and unmatched positive energy. She was an ever-evolving enigma who never feared change or hoping for the most spectacular of dreams. She enjoyed life to the fullest.
Judy was an icon. She loved the beautiful things in life. She was exquisitely talented in all forms of art, especially photography, design, fashion, landscaping, and cosmetology. She had the greenest of thumbs and the biggest of hearts. Her love of friends and family knows no bounds and she could seemingly connect with anyone. Her determination and wit will be missed by all.
We loved her fiercely, more than words can ever express. We will keep her caring spirit in our hearts forever. Her legacy and light will live on.
She is survived by her son, Troy; daughter, Monica; grandchildren, Rayleigh, Cheyenne, Canyon, Kate, and Eric; sisters, Nancy, and Cynthia; brother, Fred; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and the father of her children, David.
Please celebrate her amazing life with us. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT, followed by a candlelight vigil at 9:00 PM on her property.
Interment at Hooper City Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com