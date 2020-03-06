November 8, 1943 ~ March 3, 2020
On Monday, March 3, 2020, Judith Helen Banks, loving mother of two, grandmother of four, aunt and friend to many passed away at the age of 77. Judy was born November 8, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Helen and Arthur Cartwright. She earned her BA in Behavioral Science at National University and used her drive and compassion for serving others to build a social services company in her hometown. Her depth of encouragement and mentoring improved countless lives.
Through her career, community, and within her family Judy was always the welcoming heart and listening ear everyone turned to. Judy was happiest spending time with her family, golfing with her children and grand children, gardening, learning new things, and volunteering at her church. Judy also enjoyed reading books and listening to her favorite artist, Elton John.
She brought people together and was quick to host a party, big or small to help others feel welcome and cared for. Her personality and laugh were infectious, and everyone who met her had a friend for life. Judy will be missed immensely. The way she showed love for others will live on in the lives she touched.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Barry and brother, Greg. She leaves sons, Rick and Mitch and grand children, Kristy, Mitchell, Brenden and McKenzie, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and friends who were as important to her as family.
I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is while you're in the world
-Elton John
A memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Jude Hospital.