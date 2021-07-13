Judith "Judy" Ann Smith James
June 6, 1937 - July 9, 2021
Judith Ann (Smith) James, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, July 9th, 2021 in Farr West, Utah. Judy was born on June 6th, 1937 to Edwin and Olga Smith in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1955 and then enrolled in the St. Benedict's School of Nursing, graduating in 1958. Judy married Tommy Leroy James on May 22nd, 1961.
She worked at St. Benedict's Hospital (now Ogden Regional Medical Center) in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), labor and delivery, and the nursery for 35 years. In addition to her passion for nursing, she was an active and longtime member of Elim Lutheran Church in Ogden, Utah, where she served on the church council, the Altar Guild, and helped with vacation bible school.
Judy is survived by husband Tommy Leroy James of Farr West, Utah, and by three children: Jennifer James of Ogden, Utah, Roxanne James Baptist (Greg) of Farr West, Utah, and Jeff James of Firestone, Colorado. She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as three nieces, a nephew, and their families.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her sister, Emma Louise Smith Cole.
The James family would also like to thank the staff at Inspiration Hospice, particularly Alisha and Tiffany, for their professionalism and kindness.
A Service will be held at Elim Lutheran Church 575 23rd Street, Ogden, Utah, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may also be made to Elim Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared at: www.leavittsmortuary.com.