Judith ( Judy) Rose Snelling Poll
Judith (Judy) Rose Snelling Poll, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, surrounded by her sons.
She was born on January 28, 1942 in Christchurch, New Zealand to George and Dulcie Snelling.
Judy met Duane Poll while he was serving an LDS Mission in New Zealand. They were later married in Vancouver Canada on July 6, 1962. They made their home in South Weber.
Judy and Duane had five children. She loved her family very much but missed her family in New Zealand.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church positions.
Judy worked for the school lunch program for over 19 years.
She enjoyed tending her grandkids and great-grandkids. They brought her such joy.
She loved to cook, read, travel, work in her yard and go just about anywhere with her family.
She enjoyed the many friendships over the years at "Club".
Judy is survived by her three sons; Chris (Jenette), Jason (Jeni) and Jared, son-in Law Mark Carter, 10 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with a set of twins on the way.
She is also survived by her sister Michele (Alan) Wilkie, and brothers Terry (Lindsay Heywood) Snelling, Dean (Leigh) Snelling all in New Zealand. Also survived by her are sister-in-laws Louise Cash, Marie (Owen) Cash and Carolyn Child.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Duane, her daughter Lisa, son Darren, her parents, sister Cheryl and by many beloved in-laws and mother-in-law.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary,1867 No. Fairfield Rd, Layton. Friends may visit family Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Uintah Township Cemetery
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.