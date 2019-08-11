November 2, 1929 ~ August 6, 2019
Judith L. Martin passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born to Oscar and Judith Lundquist on November 2, 1929, in Salt Lake City. Judi graduated from East High School.
Married to Jeff D. Martin in 1952, a career Air Force NCO. Stationed at various bases from England to California to Okinawa to Nebraska to Guam. And traveled a lot in between. They raised three sons.
Moving to Ogden after Jeff's military retirement, Judi worked a variety clerical jobs, retiring eventually from Weber State Nursing Program.
She enjoyed gardening, painting, traveling, and sponsoring foreign students in her home. Judi was a member of Washington Heights Baptist Church and had a strong faith in her savior Jesus Christ.
Mom was a compassionate caring nice lady who put others first. She remained strong and peaceful through life's adversities.
She is survived by sons: Gray (Diamond), Paul (Sally), and Chris. Brother Oscar and nieces and nephews.
No service is planned, Please do something nice for someone in her honor. Thanks to all her friends and staff of the Harrison Regent.
