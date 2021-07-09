Judith Lynne Barnhart
February 10, 1942 - July 4, 2021
Judith Lynne Barnhart, beloved wife, mother of seven, grandmother of nineteen, great grandmother of eight, and dear friend to hundreds passed away peacefully on Sunday July 4, 2021 by a beautiful mountain stream next to the love of her life. Judy was born in Clarksville, Ohio, where she was a mother and an educator, before re-meeting husband Don at their twenty-year high school reunion. They were married after a whirlwind romance and moved to Utah and remained by each other's side for forty years. Judy was preceded in death by her son Don Alan (Dee). She is survived by husband Don, children Debbie, Gary, Jeff (Jane), Dise (Dane), David (JaVal), and Mark (Christy), her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 14 12:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church 163 W 4800 S, Washington Terrace (Ogden) Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.