Judith Maria Vaughan McCloy
July 4, 1940 ~ July 7, 2021
On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Judith Maria Vaughan McCloy passed into the loving arms of her Father in Heaven. Mom bounced into this world on July 4, 1940 in the midst of huge firework celebrations and we have truly celebrated this special event for 81 wonderful years. Living up to her birthdate, she has been a spark in our lives and has been a firecracker ever since.
Mom was born to Charles and Lucille Vaughan and attended Weber High School and studied drama at Weber State College.
On August 12, 1959, she married the love of her life, Keith McCloy. They were happily married for 29 years until Keith's passing. Her legacy consists of seven children, 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Judie loved traveling, scrapbooking, reading, her animals, her grandchildren, and having parties.
She is survived by her children, Laurie (Steve), Leslie (Steve), Jamey, Jeremy, Monte (Tammy) and Kimber Lee; her brothers, Gary (Mary) and Doug (Diane). Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Don McCloy and Julie (Frank) Winder. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Keith, grandbabies, Bryce and Brandy and sisters-in-law, Barbara Jones and Susan McCloy.
We extend our most sincere gratitude to the amazing staff at Country Pines Assisted Living Center for their care and the love they provided to our mom. We will be forever grateful to them.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Tuesday, July 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
