Judith Virginia Van Boerum Parke
July 11, 1939 - January 2, 2021
Judith Virginia Van Boerum Parke passed away in her home on Saturday, January 2, 2021 surrounded by her family at the age of 81 of causes related to advanced age. Judy dedicated her entire life to her family, her faith, and the memory of her ancestors. She will long be remembered by her family and friends for her dedication, faithfulness, and kindness. Despite the many challenges she faced throughout her life, Judy always remained committed to her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Judy was born on July 11, 1939 to John Eiso Van Boerum, and Alta Virginia Gerstner Van Boerum in Ogden, Utah. She was the second of four children, and is survived by her brothers Howard Van Boerum (Joanne Kilts) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ross Van Boerum (Suzanne Simmons) of Allen, Texas, and Reed Van Boerum (Jan Coons) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Judy was a proud graduate of Ogden High School in 1957, and often spoke fondly of her time there and the life-long friendships she formed with her classmates.
Judy married Ted LeRoy Parke on August 22, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they had ten children: John T. Parke (Konnie Lund), Debra A. Hale (Lee Hale), Linda V. Chatwin (Tracy Chatwin), David W. Parke (Jennifer May), Susan M. Silverwood (Steve Silverwood), Marilyn V. Christensen (DJ Christensen), Richard J. Parke (Natalie Huff), Thomas N. Parke (Sarah Pope), James L. Parke (Megan Bates), and Robert V. Parke (Brittany Schneck). Following her example, all ten of her children have been married in the temple, as have many of her grandchildren. At the time of her passing, Judy had 51 grandchildren (plus 22 spouses), 63 great-grandchildren (plus 2 spouses), and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Judy focused her best efforts on raising her ten children, as well as six foster children. In addition, she voluntarily served in her community as PTA president, in the Cub Scouts of America, where she received several honors for her many years of dedicated service, and as a leader in the Weber County Chapter of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, where she served in various leadership positions as well as a docent at the local museum. Judy also faithfully served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women President, a stake missionary, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Patriarchal Blessing Scribe, and Primary Teacher. Additionally, she diligently supported her husband in various priesthood leadership callings.
Judy loved to paint ceramics, and won several awards for her skill, including the Best-of-Show Award at the Utah State Fair, as well as several prizes in the Weber County Fair. Additionally, she loved listening to music as well as watching western movies and TV shows. Her greatest joy was her family, and she looked forward to any occasion where she could visit with her relatives.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and by two of her grandchildren, Makenna F. Chatwin and Drew K. Parke. In dealing with her final illness, Judy wished to thank all of those who provided loving and skilled care for her, including her children and their spouses, Bristol Hospice, and the loving and talented caregivers at Home Instead.
A viewing will be held at the Wilson Ward Chapel, located at 2333 South 2700 West, West Haven, Utah 84401-1057 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 9 to 11 AM. A private service will thereafter be held for Judy's family.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.