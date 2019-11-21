Judy Ellen Harris-Forte

November 22, 1947 ~ November 17, 2019
Judy Ellen Henderson Harris-Forte passed away on November 17, 2019. She was born November 22, 1947, in Provo, UT, to Sarah Louisa (Freshwater) and Zach E. Henderson.
She was a Collector of Collectables, loved camping and fishing. She enjoyed staying in contact with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters and her friends.
Judy is survived by her children: Michelle Hill and Steven L. Bell; five grandchildren Kane Bell, Anthony Bell, Thomas Jones, Christopher Bell, Morgan Bell; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Barbra Chadwick, Zack Henderson, Linda Jolley, Jerry Henderson, and Sally Marshal.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Roy Lee Forte.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: