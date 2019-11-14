September 23, 1954 ~ November 13, 2019
Judy Gaskill Armstrong was reunited with her eternal sweetheart the morning of November 13, 2019 following lifelong health challenges which include Multiple Sclerosis and lung cancer.
She was born on September 23, 1954 in Ogden, Utah to Lyle Leland Gaskill and Edna Ridges. She is the youngest of three daughters.
She graduated from Ogden High School in 1972. She continued her education by graduating from Utah State University in 1976, Cum Laude with her Bachelor's Degree in Communicative Disorders. She later received her Master Degree in Communicative Disorders with an emphasis on Early Childhood Special Education in 1989.
She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 13. She had many callings including primary teacher, Merrie Miss leader, but her most treasured calling was that of primary chorister which she did for over 20 years. Because of her calling, many children learned the Gospel through Primary music, including her own children.
Judy married Shane Armstrong on August 14, 1974 in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed and made an eternal family on August 21, 1975 in the Logan Utah Temple. After marriage, they moved to Rupert, Idaho, and later returned to Logan, Utah. They were blessed with five daughters, Angela, Melinda, Megan, Kimberly, and Heather.
She began her career in 1982, as a Disabilities Coordinator and Speech and Language Therapist for Head Start where she was the recipient of the National Head Start Association Disability Coordinator of the year in 1995. She also worked as a parent advisor at the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind. She finished her career as a Speech and Language Pathologist for Cache County School District.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Eric) Justesen, Hyde Park, Melinda (Scott) Roberts, Ogden, Megan (Trent) Rowley, North Logan, Kimberly (Lance) Harker, Layton, and Heather (Ricky) Elder, North Logan, as well as her sisters, Karen (Gary) Nielsen, Mountain Green, and Susan Gaskill (Randy Jenkins), Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
We're grateful for the tender service she received while living at Legacy House and Maple Springs and under the care of Dr. Bradley Chambers and IHC Hospice and Home Care.
There will be a viewing Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Allen Mortuary, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, UT.
A Celebration of her Life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Logan 43rd ward, 1255 N. 600 E. Logan, UT with a viewing prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., She will be buried in the North Logan Cemetery.
