Judy Sant Mansfield
May 8, 1941 - April 29, 2021
Judy Sant Mansfield passed away peacefully in her Ogden, Utah home April 29, 2021 with her daughters and sister by her side.
She leaves behind a family that is grateful for her and the happiness she brought into their lives.
Judy was born and raised in Grace, Idaho to her parents Percy and Fern Sant.
She was raised on a farm with three sisters and loved every minute of growing up doing chores, milking cows and working hard with her dad.
Although she spent her adult life in Roy and Ogden Utah, she always loved going back home to Grace to the farm and people that she loved.
Judy was blessed with two daughters, Wendy and Lori and taught each of them the value of hard work, self-confidence and always doing your best.
She leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren who affectionately called her "Granny". She loved them all dearly and they loved her in return.
She will most certainly be missed. Be at peace mom, breathe deep and know that we will love you forever.
A burial service will be held at the Grace, ID Cemetery on May 30th at 2:00 p.m. where all are invited to attend.
Condolences may shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.