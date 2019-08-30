Julia Coronel 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Julia Coronel, 93, passed away August 22, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles'Yellowstone' filming at Lighthouse Lounge for western drama's 3rd seasonNew Northrop Grumman facility at Hill AFB to bring new jobs to Northern UtahAppeals court affirms 100-year prison sentence against Ogden man convicted of sexually abusing childDozens voice anger, sadness during protest following fatal police shooting in OgdenWeber Sheriff's Office hires SLC officer, fired after handcuffing nurse in 2017, for part-time positionWeber State's first doctoral program welcomes its first classBen Lomond student wins $45,000 grand prize in national ACT scholarship drawingLIVE SCORES: Northern Utah high school football updates, Aug. 23Weber County man found dead after ATV accident in Box Elder County'I'm sorry for everything:' Teen sentenced to prison for role in 2017 shooting murder of Ogden woman +11 Multimedia PHOTOS: Morgan football beats Ogden 46-0 By BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner Aug 23, 2019 0 The Morgan Trojans take the win over the Ogden Tiger 46-0 in Friday nights game on August 23, 2019, at Morgan. Latest News Ogden Raptors leave chances unconverted, drop 3rd straight game in 4-2 loss to Rockies Prep Roundup: Syracuse girls soccer deals Northridge 1st loss with six 2nd-half goals Jury deliberating in Utah case involving major opioid ring Audit: Utah's district, juvenile courts poorly manage evidence, lack internal controls Weber State football readies for San Diego State's 'nauseating,' unorthodox defense Utah launches optional gun safety program for schools Prominent Historic 25th Street restaurant Zucca closes doors for good Week 3 football preview: Fremont, Roy resume bitter rivalry that's been bubbling since 2016