Our beloved mother and grandmother, Julia Elizabeth (Beth) Clark, passed away January 4, 2020, at the age of 100.
She was born April 10, 1919, in Farmington, Utah, to Asa David Clark and Lavora Jane Walker Clark. She received her education in Davis County Schools. Beth married Sterling Shaw Clark on November 4, 1937, in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and was extremely devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in every organization open to women in the church. She was particularly proud of her position as a leader on the Stake Sunday School Presidency Board. One of her favorite accomplishments was serving as president of the Seagull Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Her great-grandparents were members of the ill-fated Martin Handcart Company.
Beth worked as a flower designer for her father's floral company, Clark Floral, a secretary at Sperry Rand Company, and a secretary at North Davis Junior High School. Her passions were genealogy, history, and traveling with her family to nearly every state in the United States.
She is survived by daughter Janice Elizabeth Clark Steed (Gordon), Layton; son Alan Sterling Clark (Marilyn), Layton; four grandchildren (Lisa Clark, Janalyn Joyce, Sally Steed, and Todd Clark); and five great-grandchildren (Austin Weathers, Caleb Weathers, Andrew Joyce, Caitlin Clark, and Tanner Clark). She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, two sisters, and her grandson-in-law.
Special thanks to the extraordinary people at Applegate Homecare and Hospice, Nurse Tracey and Aide Tambi, for the love and care they showed to Beth and her family. A special thank you to her granddaughter, Lisa Ann Clark, for her care and devotion to her grandmother in her final years.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
