Julie B. Maylin
April 7, 1953 ~ July 23, 2021
Julie B. Maylin returned to her Heavenly Father on July 23, 2021, after many medical problems that started on February 2, 2018.
She was born in Ogden, UT on April 7, 1953, the daughter of John Christian and Lujean Ozmun Bouwhuis. She was raised in what is now West Haven, UT. Julie graduated from Weber High School in 1971 and earned a Bachelor of Science in English from Weber State University in 2003.
She met Brent F. Maylin at a Youth Conference held at BYU in 1972 and they were married in the Ogden LDS Temple on June 14, 1973. Their union brought three children, Rachel, Eric, and Heidi.
Julie looked forward to every holiday so she could decorate in and out of the house. She enjoyed being outside and always planted many flowers so that she could enjoy their beauty.
Julie loved to take vacations which always gave her cherished memories of each one. Her favorite destination was Yellowstone. She said that her best vacation was in 1988 when we went to Glacier National Park for seven days and then spent three days in Yellowstone during the fire that year. She enjoyed going for long rides and would enjoy going to Shoshone Falls where she would spend a lot of time just looking at the falls.
She had several jobs in her lifetime, but she always said that the most rewarding one was substitute teaching 15 years in the Davis School District and three years combined in the Weber/Ogden Districts. She taught in every grade and subject and at one time stated that she had touched the lives of several thousand students.
She is survived by her husband Brent, children; Rachel (Shawn) Staker, Eric (Cindy), and Heidi (Carl) Treadwell, and grandchildren: Taylar and Aizik Cheney, Aislyn Oderkirk, Kaitlin and Makayla Staker, Chantel (Esteban) Buenrostro, and Cody Black and great-grandchildren Ryker and Aurora Black, Hazel Gallegos, brother Michael (Shirley) Bouwhuis, sister Amy (John) Gibson, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Thanks for all the help from the staffs at Davis Hospital ICU, Salt Lake Regional Hospital, U of U Neuro CCU's and Neuro floor, the Nelsen Rehab Facility at the U of U, Rocky Mountain Care Center and Rock Mountain Hospice and the aides that came to help her at our home.
A viewing will be Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the LDS Meeting House at 1708 West 800 North Clinton, Utah funeral to follow at 11-12:30.
Interment at the Clinton City Cemetery
Condolences may be shared at leavittsmortuary.com.