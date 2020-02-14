December 2, 1955 ~ February 11, 2020
Julie Rae Meznarich, age 64, passed away at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful of natural causes on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1955 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ralph E. and Donna Jean Mickle Beccard.
She joined the United States Air Force in 1984 and served as a surgical flight nurse, both in Operation Desert Storm as well as Operation Desert Shield, and was honorably discharged as a Captain.
She finished her education, including a Bachelor of Science Degree from Kearney State University in 1984.
Julie was married to Charles Milo Meznarich on December 31, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple enjoyed almost 14 years of marriage before his passing in November of 2006. Julie and Chuck enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
Julie also loved to shop at her favorite stores, get her nails done and take care of her dear animals.
She will be remembered most for her devotion to her family, friends and animals.
Julie is survived by her daughter, Acoda J. (Jesse Stakebake) Meznarich, Ogden; son, Jesen Shane Meznarich, North Ogden; brother, Robert W. (Jennifer) Beccard, Ft. Collins, CO; and by her loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and dearest friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chuck.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will occur at a later date following cremation care. Military honors will be accorded at her services.
