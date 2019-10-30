July 8, 1954 ~ October 27, 2019
Julie Smith Grant passed away quietly in her sleep at her home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1954, in Eugene, Oregon to J. Harold Smith and Ruth Alice Jensen. She was the third of 12 children. She graduated from Lake Oswego High School, in the spring of 1972.
In February of 1973 during the Vietnam War, she enlisted in the Navy. Julie was stationed in San Diego where she met the love of her life, Thomas Grant. They were engaged on their first official date and married in the Provo Temple on November 29, 1974.
A lifelong mother who never stopped caring for children, Julie raised nine of her own kids, adopted one, and cared for 24 foster kids. She has 32 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Julie is survived by her husband, Thomas; her sons, Thomas, David, Norman, Robert, Paul, Jerry, and Ben; her daughters, Lilly and Katie; her brothers, Kevin and Tim; her sisters, Tonya, Shauna, Marietta, Karen, April, Wendy, Ruthanne, and Pollyanna. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jody; and her grandchildren, Theron and Allie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: