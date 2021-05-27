June Doreen Volk Forsyth
1932 - 2021
Our beloved mum, grandma, great-grandma, sister & aunt, & beloved wife of Bryce H Forsyth, 88, passed away Saturday, Mar 22, 2021 in No. Ogden, Utah. June was the first child of Stephen & Ada May Volk, born June 29, 1932, in Carmangay, Alberta, Canada.
June met Bryce in Calgary, Alberta & they were sealed in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada LDS Temple on Feb. 23, 1955. They welcomed their only child, a son, later that year.
In 1964 June & Bryce decided to move to Salt Lake City, Utah in order for Bryce to finish his education. She lived & worked in SLC for many years, until 1997 when they chose to move nearer their son & family in Pleasant View, Utah.
June worked much of her career in accounting for Little America in SLC. She had many hobbies, including crocheting, quilting & sewing & did a lot of humanitarian quilting for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
June served in the Sunday School, Primary & Relief Society & as chorister. She also served for many years in the Ogden Utah LDS Temple with Bryce as ordinance workers & they served an 18-month mission in the office of the Ogden, Utah Mission.
June was always active & busy & enjoyed working in her yard & keeping a beautiful home. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at an elementary school in inner-city Ogden, helping students learn English.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce, her parents, brothers, Delmar & Ray & sisters, Mary Arlene & Linda. She is survived by her brothers, Donny Volk (Camrose, Alberta) & Kenny Volk (Carmangay, Alberta) & a sister-in-law, Carly Volk (Arizona). She is also survived by her son, Bruce (Debra), & her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, Heather, (Ryan), Ruger & Aspen June Okerlund, Brandon, (Aubrey), Kirra & Brigham Forsyth & Stephen (Heidi), Carter & Sophie Forsyth.
June was a great example for her strength & love of the gospel & the love for her family. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff, CNA's & nurses at both Quail Meadows Assisted Living & Independence Hospice for their loving care of June.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E. 2850 N., No. Ogden. A viewing will be held prior from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden. The service will be live streamed on Junes obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.