June 29, 1931 ~ June 12, 2019
June Foor, longtime resident of Ogden, died peacefully at home on June 12, 2019, with family at her bedside. She was 87.
Born June Magdalene D'ziggel on June 29, 1931, she was raised in Rochester, Minnesota. Her parents, Florence and Alvin D'ziggel, had three children, and June was the youngest.
As a young career woman, June moved to Washington D.C., in the late 1940s, where she worked for the federal government. It was in Washington where she met and married Milton Arlo Foor, who was in medical school. They moved to the Los Angeles area where they raised a family of three children. Though they divorced in the 1960s, they remained in contact for the ensuing decades.
June moved from California to Ogden in 1990 to be near her grandchildren. She enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds outside her window, chatting with the neighbors, and traveling to Wendover, NV, where she loved to play the slots. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Her youngest son, Ted, preceded her in death. June is survived by her son, Tom (Peggy Kuhr); daughter, Teri Ekstrom (Robert); and her grandchildren, Erin Ekstrom (Brett Huras) and Thomas (Emily).
No services are planned. She will be buried in New Hampton, Iowa, in her family's cemetery plot. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Deremer and her staff and Hearts for Hospice, along with many of her wonderful friends, special mention to Ossie.
Condolences may be shared at: