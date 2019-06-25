May 17, 1935 ~ June 21, 2019
June Ichida, 84, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1935, in Sandy, Utah, the daughter of Tsunayoshi Iseki and Yukio Inouye Iseki. She graduated from Jordan High School.
She married Shinji Ichida on June 28, 1964, in Ogden, Utah.
June was a member of the Ogden Japanese Christian Church.
June served generations of families in the Ogden Community with her brother, Leo Iseki, owner of Utah Noodle.
She enjoyed going to Wendover and Vegas.
June is survived by her husband, Shinji Ichida of Ogden; son, William Scott Ichida of Woods Cross; daughter, Dannette Aiko Cleaveland of Lake Steves, WA; and sister, Lillian Sugihara of Clearfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leo Iseki.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
