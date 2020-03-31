January 13, 1934 ~ March 28, 2020
June Paice Thurgood, 86, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on the morning of March 28, 2020 with her sweetheart of more than 69 years at her side and surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 13, 1934, to Raymond George and Florence Bennett Paice.
June grew up in West Point where she met the love of her life, Blaine Thurgood. They were married on November 14, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple. After their marriage, they were stationed in Texas and New York while Blaine served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After Blaine's discharge from the service, they returned to West Point where they remained and raised their five children.
June enjoyed being a homemaker and she devoted her life to raising her family. She used her talents sewing, quilting and crocheting things for her children and grandchildren. She loved music and sang at numerous functions with her husband. She also loved to sing to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. June and Blaine also enjoyed square dancing for many years with a special group of friends. They loved watching sports together, especially any sports their grandkids were playing and any and all BYU sports.
June and Blaine have been blessed with a wonderful group of West Point friends. They had frequent get-togethers throughout the years and took many vacations together. June's favorite trips were to the church history sites and the many trips to Hawaii she took with her eternal companion. Other than her home, Hawaii was her favorite place on earth!
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings throughout her life. She was always serving others. She had an unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and it sustained her through all of her trials.
She is survived by her loving husband, her brother, Lamar (Rosella), her children: Terrie Ann, Ralene (Dennis), Val (Terri), Drew, Holly, nine grandchildren, soon-to-be nineteen great-grandchildren and her grandpuppy, Emmett, who was her constant companion. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dwaine Paice, and sister-in-law, Dona.
We would like to thank everyone from Intermountain Hospice for the loving way they cared for our mom and supported our family, especially Becky, Marcos, and Sandy. We also want to thank her loving caretakers, Sheila and Vicky for everything they have done for our mom and dad.
The family will have a private graveside service at West Point City Cemetery on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. We will be having a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date.
June had a special place in her heart for humanitarian work. In lieu of flowers, we encourage people to donate to a charity of their choice or find a way to serve others during this difficult time. She would love that.
Mom, you are the heart of our family and your light will continue to shine in all of us. We love you and look forward to the day we will see you again.
