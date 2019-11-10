^"TOGETHER AGAIN"
^
June Shea Rutkowski died at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the only daughter of Henry and Melba Shea.
At the age of 18, June married Robert Wolniakowski and had her only children, Susan and Daniel. They moved to La Puente, California with the hope for a prosperous life in the land of opportunity. The marriage ended in divorce shortly after.
June returned to Milwaukee and met Gerald Rutkowski. They were married on July 8, 1969. They were married for 48 years at the time of his death in 2017.
June had many jobs over the course of her life. She worked on the assembly line at Briggs and Stratton in Wisconsin and Hughes Aircraft in California. She was an administrative assistant at Bechtel Corp and Norman, Fox & Co.
June retired at the age of 67 and moved to Utah to be near her children. It was not long before she felt the need to fill her days with part-time work and got a job at Nations Creations in the Layton Mall. After a few years, the store closed and she found a job as a Sales Associate with Macy's.
She enjoyed working there in Handbags and Jewelry. She loved socializing and making friends with the people who worked there. She found a special friend in Laura Jacobsen who continued to visit with her in her final days. She ended her time at Macy's shortly before the store closed.
In June's early days in Utah, she attended the senior center in Clearfield and volunteered to work in the kitchen preparing meals for the seniors who attended there. She met a special woman, Thelma Carpenter, who would come to visit and bring homemade spaghetti sauce.
They continue to be friends to this day. June had a special place in her heart for furry friends. She had many pets over the years, her last being Max the cat, a stray who took up residence on her front porch, albeit coaxing him with yummy milk. She was very sad when she could no longer care for him.
June enjoyed trips to Wendover and Mesquite so she could play video poker. She loved to play Bingo too. June was a parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Attending Mass was very important to her. She was sorrowful when she became unable to attend due to health issues and the death of her husband.
June is survived by her children, Susan Talbot (Millard) and Daniel Wolniakowski (Kathi Dabel). She has six grandchildren, Neil Talbot, Christine Spatig, Kathryn Tandy, Ashley Buzalsky, Brittney Wolniakowski, and Cristey Wolniakowski. She had 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madalyn, Alex, Izabelle, Zoe, Grayson, Charlie, Aidan, Oliver, and Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Kenneth Shea. A special heartfelt thanks goes to her hospice care team, Brenda and Martha. Their care, compassion, and love made June's last days as comfortable as possible.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah.
Friends may visit family Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m., Interment at a later date at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah where June will be buried next to Gerald.
Condolences may be shared at: