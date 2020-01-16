1945 ~ 2020
June Thompson Endrizzi passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Theo Endrizzi, five children (and spouses), Cindy Cloward (Bret), Bart Endrizzi (Lyea), Mark Endrizzi (Jessica), Scott Endrizzi (Cori), Clark Endrizzi (Betsy), 17 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and seven sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Betty Thompson, her twin sister, Joan Wood, and her oldest son, Todd Endrizzi.
June was a loving wife, mother, and sister who dedicated her life to helping others. Humble and accepting, the mere suggestion of needing help would spur her into action.
She would do all she could while recruiting others, mostly Theo, and her loving sisters, to fill a need. With a feisty attitude and a get-it-done mentality, she worked hard all her days and, later in life, was often frustrated when she was slowed down by the health limitations of her body.
For 23 years, June worked with special needs students at Viewmont High School. She always had a big heart for the underdog. She would also carve out time to be creative and found joy in painting, sewing, and making her home a place of beauty.
She and Theo loved traveling to see their children and grandchildren and enjoyed many trips that led to seeing different parts of the country and the world. Whether it was with her sisters (and spouses) or her children, her favorite trips were the ones enjoyed with family.
She served in many callings in the LDS church. Including YW president twice in the 31st ward and seven years as the Davis County Young Women's President for mutual for the handicap.
Always together, she and Theo served as missionaries at Cove Fort, and as Temple workers in the Bountiful temple. Most recently, she served in the relief society presidency at the Legacy House.
Her love for her husband and family were equaled only by her love for her Savior and His Gospel. She will continue to be loved and sorely missed. She has returned to her parents, sister, and son and will be at peace, free from pain. We love you June, mom, and grandma.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Bountiful 31st Ward, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, Utah.
Viewings will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service, Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery.
