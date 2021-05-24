September 19, 1932 — May 20, 2021
Junior Burrell Simpson passed away May 20, 2021, in Clearfield, Utah, of natural causes.
Junior was born in his Grandparents' house in Clinton, Utah, on September 19, 1932, to John B and Eunice Stewart Simpson.
Junior graduated from Ogden High School in 1951. He then joined the United States Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean conflict aboard the U.S.S. Hamul.
Junior met his future wife Margaret Edwards while stationed in Long Beach California. They married on July 10, 1955, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Junior retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1987. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church.
Junior is survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Debra (Darrell) Anderson, Karen (Don) Anderson, DeAnna (Troy) Morgan. Nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren as well as two sisters-in-law Helen Simpson and Peggie McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Morris, brother-in-law Mac McDonald, and one grandson Adam Anderson.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, beginning at 2pm at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 5-7pm and Thursday from 12:30-1:30pm at the mortuary. Internment at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.