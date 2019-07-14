Justin L. Woodward

September 22, 1971 ~ July 10, 2019
Justin Lee Woodward, 47 passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in a car accident in Ogden, Utah.
Justin was born September 22, 1971, in Ogden, Utah to Marvin Lee Woodward and Mildred Louise Dodd Woodward.
He attended Lakeview Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High, graduated from High School and Utah Post Police Academy.
Justin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married Gwen Desmarais in 1991, they later divorced, together they had three children: Jeremy, Austin, and Makai. Then Justin later adopted Hunter.
Justin had worked for Perry and Willard P.D. He also worked as a Security Guard for the Federal Building, in Ogden, UT.
He was a loving and compassionate father. Justin enjoyed woodworking, auto mechanics, camping, hiking, crystal hunting, mining for gold, rock climbing, sky diving, off-roading, jewelry making, and beading. When he was young, he enjoyed soccer and bodybuilding. He was spiritual and connected to the earth and nature.
Surviving are his children: Jeremy Woodward; Austin Woodward; Makai Woodward and Hunter Woodward; grandson Isaiah; parents: Mildred (Dale) Lee; Marvin (Allison) Woodward; grandparents: Arlin J. Poulsen and Ruth Nelson Miner; siblings: Edie May (Shawn) Stevenson; Gracie Woodward; Marcia Woodward; and his twin Jeremy (Amy) Woodward. Justin had special relationships with all his nieces and nephews as well as friend Melanie.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.
