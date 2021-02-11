K. Sterling Hansen
1932 ~ 2021
Our father has taken his mortal leave from this crazy world that he absolutely adored. He cherished this life but his work here is done, and he has been rewarded with a sweet reunion with family and friends he has not seen in such a long time and has missed terribly. He is finally with his beloved Ursala who preceded him in death 25 long years ago.
K. Sterling Hansen passed away February 5, 2021 from Covid complications. He was born October 18, 1932 to Erwin N. Hansen and Hilda Valene Rowberry in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He married Ursala Dickey on March 28, 1954 in Elko, NV. They thought eloping was a great idea. Needless to say, it didn't go over very well. They later had their marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS temple.
His father was a heavy equipment operator which required many moves when he was young. He lived all over the Western United States and had many adventures he spoke of often. Some of his favorites included the year he lived in Yellow Stone; his adventures in the Pacific Northwest during the war years and Pasadena because he always got a front row seat at the Rose Parade. His mother was a schoolteacher, so he never missed a beat, education wise.
He graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City. He attended Weber State College, before transferring to the University of Utah where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. He also received a Master's Degree from the U.
Dad was an Engineer. He worked for several defense contractors and the U.S. government. He spent the majority of his career at Hill Air Force Base, retiring in 2005.
Dad served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. He and our Mom enjoyed his time in the Navy. They got to live on the beach and made many wonderful friends. He was involved in the Coast Guard auxiliary over 20 years. He loved all the time on the water and took a great deal of pride in keeping people safe. He made many wonderful friends who were a great support to him when our Mom passed.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many positions, his favorite being a Scout leader. He loved the many outdoor activities especially the annual 50-mile hike where he earned the title of pizza king. He figured out how to make a tasty fire oven pizza that became legendary. That was our dad, he could make something out of nothing. He did it often to our delight.
Dad loved to read. He was particularly fond of Sci Fi & History. He also enjoyed reading the daily newspaper. He would read the comics first because they made him laugh. He completed the daily crossword because it kept his mind sharp. He made sure to read the obituaries, musing he was "just checking to make sure I'm not dead". In reality he was taking the time to pay his respects to the recently departed. He did his best to never miss a service for a family member, friend, neighbor or colleague.
Dad had many pets during his life. He adored them all from his first dog Foxy to his last dog Bear, a rescue Chesapeake Bay Retriever who was his faithful companion. They would take daily walks together and play ball for hours until both their bodies grew too tired. I'm sure he made a stop at the Rainbow Bridge to collect them all. Since Bear's passing, he was adopted by his little grand pup Patches. They spent most of their days snuggled up together. She is really missing her Pop Pop.
We were lucky to learn many valuable lessons from Dad. He was a picker & repurposer before it was a thing. He learned this skill during the War years when nearly everything was rationed. He could build or fix just about anything and had so many practical life hacks that always amazed us. He was a mechanic by heart and enjoyed tinkering on cars. It was a rude awakening when we discovered the retail value of his many talents.
Dad was an avid outdoorsman. He loved taking his family camping, hiking and boating. We had endless outings with our extended family and friends. It was magical and at times harrowing but always a good time. He loved to take us on road trips. We would load up the car and be on the road for a few weeks every summer, stopping at all sorts of random odd places. We often muse he was the original Clark Griswold.
Dad enjoyed hunting but more for the camaraderie & to enjoy the beautiful Autumn colors. Mom would always tell him to "aim high". He seldom if ever came home with a deer which suited Mom just fine.
He also dabbled in photography. He typically was behind the camera and not in front. As a result, he avoided being in most photos. He loved just about any sport. He especially enjoyed watching the University of Utah Utes and the Hometown Weber State Wildcats. In his youth he was a golden gloves boxer and a competitive weightlifter.
Dad was devoted to his family and friends. He provided a wonderful life for his children, filled with many adventures & opportunities. He made sure we had everything we needed. He was an incredibly generous and kind man who gave freely of his time and resources to anyone in need.
Although we already miss him more than words can express and are feeling a little lost without him, we are filled with joy and having a good laugh imagining all the many reunions. We hope he is finally getting to take that motorcycle trip with the Uncles that they so often talked about.
He is survived by children; Lori Kaye Hansen, Neil Erwin Hansen, Bryan A. Hansen, and grandson Braedan Hansen. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ursala, sister Sonja and son-in-law Anthony Brooks.
The family would like to thank Integrity Home Health Care for the wonderful care they have provided the Past 8 months.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden. A viewing will be held prior from 11:45 - 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.
To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of K's obituary on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in K's honor.