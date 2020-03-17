Kannon O'Dell Beesley (BO)

April 5, 2001~ March 13, 2020
Born on April 5, 2001 passed way to soon March 13, 2020, he was raised in Layton Utah.
Kannon is survived by parents Steven and Gay (Adams) Beesley, and eight siblings, Amber Barlow Patterson (Dustin), Brittany Vernon (Steve), Blake Barlow, Brandon Beesley (Dani), Chaise Barlow (Brandi), Brooke Brodt (Matt), Royce Barlow (Haley) Bronson Beesley, his forever sweetheart Lexi Kindall, his two dogs Otis and Atheya.
Kannon was known for his big smile, positive attitude, kindest heart, generosity, loyalty and love for his family. Also the enormous love and compassion he had for his girlfriend Lexi, as well as his dogs Otis and Atheya.
Kannon enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, hunting at Grouse Creek, enjoyed kickbacks with his friends, football (Denver Broncos), basketball (Utah Jazz), swimming, video games, long boarding, he loved gatherings with his family, Kannon was the sunshine in his parent's heart and had a unbreakable bond, Kannon was passionate about music, he always looked out for the underdog, and his nieces and nephews Kyree, Arabella, Hadley, Hayden, Sky, McKiya, Joslynn, Layla, Journey, Haislee, Jaeger, Lacroix, Astraya, Brinnon, Carter, Bek, Kylie, Liza. Kannon will be missed by many his grandma Faye Adams, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by Otis Adams (grandpa), Dell and Dolline Beesley (grandparents), Thayne Adams (uncle), Mike Beesley (uncle), Trina Adams (cousin), Kayler Bair (cousin), Bill Ross (uncle).
Kannon was a superb chef his specialty Top Ramen!
He lived life to the fullest. Kannon was a fighter and fought until the bitter end. Now he is on to his next adventure, He will be loved and missed by everyone who knew him... as Kannon would say "You Do You, and I'll Do Me!"
WE LOVE YOU KANNON
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
