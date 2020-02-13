April 23, 1949 ~ February 10, 2020
Karen Adair Humphreys passed away peacefully on Monday, February, 10th in Ogden Utah. She was born April 23rd, 1949 to Robert Dean and Mary E. (Burns) Humphreys in Ogden, and was the oldest of five siblings.
She graduated from Bonneville High School and continued her education in order to be certified as a Paralegal.
She had worked at H.A.F.B. Commissary and IRS, and had just resumed working for IRS several weeks prior to her death.
Despite losing her vision in her thirties, she still enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends and family. She also baked goodies, crocheted and was famous for her "scrubbies." Karen enjoyed the time she spent at the City Club socializing with family and the great friends she met there, who showed her lots of love.
She was proud to be a member of the Ogden Masonic Temple, where she served as: Grand Chaplin; (Utah Grand Chapter); Matron of Miriam (Chapter # 47); High Priestess (order of Eastern Star- Iris Court #47) Ladies of the Oriental Shrine
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Humphreys. She is survived by three brothers, Bruce Humphreys, Dennis Humphreys and William "Kim"^(Laurie) Humphreys, One sister, Rose (Ronald) Ricks , and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who truly love her and will dearly miss her.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held February, 15, 2020 at noon, at Northview Church, 3615 UT-126, Farr West, UT
May this Angel rest peacefully in Heaven with our Lord.