Karen Baker Kelley
1961 ~ 2020
Karen Baker Kelley, born November 6, 1961, peacefully met her family in Heaven on December 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her brother, Glen (LuAnn) Baker, sister, Bonnie (John) Slaughter, sister-in-law, Nancy Baker, half-sister, Linda Macdonald, children, Kristi (Geoff) Vine, Trina Weller (Seth Wilks), and Brittany (Ryan) Gronwald, grandchildren, Trevin and Caden Gronwald, Dayton and Morgan Vine, and Lucas and Tobias Weller, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 28, 2020. The services will be for family only in this time of social distancing.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Karen's obituary page.