Karen Boyle
April 3, 1941 ~ June 4, 2021
Karen Boyle passed away from natural causes June 4, 2021 and has reunited with her loving husband in eternal paradise. She was a loving mother and wife, sister, friend, grandmother and aunt. Karen was loved and cherished by her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchild. Karen had family from coast to coast.
Karen was an active member of Brith Sholem for more than 30 years and throughout her life gave thousands of volunteer hours to activities including voter registration, tutoring math, and sheltering displaced animals. She had an ever-growing circle of friends, an eclectic group of diverse people she loved to spend time with telling stories, sharing laughs, and partaking in the festive activity of eating well and drinking ice teas. Karen had a robust sense of humor and constantly embraced life to its fullest.
The family wants to thank all of the medical caregivers who provided comfort to Karen in her final days, her friends who made visits to her, and her extended family and siblings who sent well wishes and prayers for Karen.
Now she is gone from our arms we hold her in our hearts. May the Divine who ordains harmony in the universe grant peace to us and all who mourn, and to all who celebrate life.
Funeral Graveside Services will be held Monday at 3:00pm at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403.
