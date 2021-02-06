Karen Carmen Turpin
July 15, 1947 ~ January 30, 2021
Karen Carmen Turpin, 73, returned to her Heavenly Father from her home in Henderson, NV. She was born on July 15, 1947 in Ogden, Utah, to George LaVon and Carmen Ludwig Pedersen.
She married David Richard Turpin on June 27, 1968, in Salt Lake City Temple.
She graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Weber State University.
She was a member of the Sloan Canyon Ward in Henderson.
Karen had many different hobbies and talents throughout her life. Not the least of which was making special "jams" or shorts for her children when they were young. She was a lover of learning. She studied archeology and this cultivated a love for Egypt. The history of the pyramids and all things Egyptian fascinated her and she loved to collect and display beautiful sculptures and figures in her "Egyptian" room. In their home in South Weber, she enjoyed gardening and the feel of the earth in her hands evident in the gorgeous display of irises, roses, lavender and more. Karen also loved to read. She would exchange and donate to the old Booketeria in Ogden. It was often difficult to find a novel that she had not read. But, the love for her children, grandchildren and husband was unsurpassed. Karen ensured every holiday and getting together was special. When the grandchildren were younger, Karen and Dave would host girls and boys sleepovers complete with activities, crafts, singing and movies. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of many church choirs throughout her life. She taught her children the importance of family. Karen fiercely loves her children. Her oldest daughter, Alisa, was born with the cord wrapped around her neck. This caused Alisa to have some special challenges. But this has never stopped her. Karen always taught her to be self-reliant and to be strong. They formed a special bond. Karen was a lovely light in this world leaving behind a legacy of love, grace, compassion, patient and acceptance of people from all walks of life.
Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Turpin; 5 children, Christopher (Jessica), Alisa, Richard (Emily), Carmen (Jay) Mosley, and Jonathan (Eun); her 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; her brother, Ron (Sue) Pedersen and sisters, Pat Watkins and Nancy Lunen.
She was preceded in death by her parents her brother, Paul Albert Pedersen, and sister, Lavon Larsen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the South Weber Stake Center, 7989 South 2250 East (and virtually via YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCUPEz3bn4H8f4qTzqzCqFJw). Because of covid restrictions, the funeral will be by invitation only. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. All are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.