Karen Elaine Dawson Duncombe
Karen Elaine Dawson Duncombe, of Sunset, passed away peacefully March 22, 2021, at the age of 76.
She was married to her eternal companion Donald William Duncombe, who died in August 2014. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Karen was born April 21, 1944 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Wilbert Dawson and Helen Patterson Dawson. She was the second of six children.
Karen was a devoted 1st grade teacher at Edison Elementary as well as a lifelong member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM. With a viewing Thursday, March 25, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and prior to the services 11:30- 12:30 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery. Masks are required.